'Moitri Dibosh' to be observed in New Delhi tomorrow

All is set for observing ‘Moitri Dibosh’ or Friendship Day tomorrow to commemorate India’s recognition to Bangladesh as an independent state and the 50th anniversary of establishment of Bangladesh-India diplomatic ties, reports BSS.

The Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), a subsidiary organisation of Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi have chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day in a befitting manner.