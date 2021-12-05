'Moitri Dibosh' to be observed in New Delhi tomorrow

Marking the day, the ICWA will organise a discussion here tomorrow in which prime minister Sheikh Hasina will deliver a recorded speech highlighting the significance of the day and India’s role in Bangladesh’s great War of Liberation in 1971, official sources told BSS today.
Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, state minister for cultural affairs of Bangladesh KM Khalid, Bangladesh high commissioner to India Muhammad Imran and ICWA director general ambassador Vijay Thakur Singh will spoke on the occasion.
Later, a panel discussion will be held with former high commissioner of India to Bangladesh Rajeet Mitter in the chair.
Former information minister Hasanul Huq Inu, MP, Sabyasachi Dutta, executive director of Asian Confluence and Dipanjan Roy Chowdhury, diplomatic affairs editor of Economic Times, will be the panel discussants.
Apart from Dhaka and New Delhi, the day would be commemorated in 18 countries around the world. Thse are - Belgium, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, UK, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Switzerland, Thailand, UAE and the USA.
“The holding of 'Maitri Dibosh’ (Friendship day) is a reflection of the deep and abiding friendship between the peoples of India and Bangladesh that has been forged in blood and shared sacrifices,” Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said here recently.
Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi will organise a reception for 1971 war veterans and cultural programmes to commemorate ‘Moitri Dibosh’- Friendship Day tomorrow at Kamani auditorium here. The programmes will be followed by a cultural function to be performed by the Bangladeshi cultural troupes, the high commission sources told BSS.
Dhaka and New Delhi decided to jointly observe 'Moitree Dibosh' during prime minister Narendra Modi’s Dhaka visit in March 2021 to attend the national day of Bangladesh.