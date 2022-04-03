Momen-Blinken talk Monday marking 50-year bilateral ties

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen will hold bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in Washington on Monday, the day of the 50th anniversary of establishing the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"(During the talk) we will discuss how we (Bangladesh-US) would further

enhance our bilateral relations in the next 50 years," Momen told media

before leaving here for Washington DC last evening.

The half century of bilateral ties with Washinton after Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation amid a critical US stake leads it towards a revitalized relation in a different geo-political reality as the two countries chalked out series of engagement this year.