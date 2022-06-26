Momen calls for a visa-free Commonwealth regime

Rwanda president Paul Kagame officially welcomed more than 30 heads of states, foreign ministers and delegates to this year’s CHOGM taking place on 24-25 June in Rwanda under the theme ‘Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming’.

The Commonwealth leaders discussed building enhanced partnerships among Commonwealth countries in areas including sustainable and inclusive development, governance, and rule of law, post-covid recovery, youth technology, and innovation.

While delivering speech at the CHOGM executive session, Momen reiterated that commitment made in COP26 on limiting temperature increase within 1.5 degrees and mobilising US$ 100 billion climate finance must continue to remain the flagship agenda of the Commonwealth.