Momen calls for legalisation of undocumented Bangladeshis in US

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has called upon Congresswoman Grace Meng (Democrat, NY) to make efforts to legalise undocumented Bangladeshi diaspora in the US by taking up the matter with the new US government, reports news agency UNB.

Momen had a meeting with US Congresswoman Grace Meng on Wednesday, when they discussed ways and means of further improving political and economic ties between Bangladesh and the US.

Grace Meng represents a large number of Bangladeshi diaspora voters in New York, and has always been an active member of the Bangladesh caucus in the US Congress.

Momen appreciated Biden administration’s liberal approach to immigration.