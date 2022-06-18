Bangladesh

Momen greets Narendra Modi’s mother with 100 roses on birthday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen File photo

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has greeted Heeraben Modi, mother of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi who celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday (18 June), UNB reports.

A bouquet of flowers from foreign minister Momen, now in New Delhi, was sent to her residence through the diplomatic channel on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday to Smt Heeraben Modi,” reads the message with the bouquet that contains 100 roses.

Prime minister Narendra Modi dedicated a blog to his mother, underlining her sacrifices as well as the different facets of her life that "shaped" his mind, personality, and self-confidence.

“Maa…this isn’t a mere word but it captures a range of emotions. Today, 18th June is the day my mother Heeraba enters her 100th year. On this special day, I have penned a few thoughts expressing joy and gratitude,” Modi tweeted.

Earlier, Momen arrived in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon to co-chair the next round of Joint Consultation Commission (JCC) meeting between Bangladesh and India with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Sunday.

Bangladesh high commissioner to New Delhi Muhammad Imran received the foreign minister Momen in New Delhi.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment