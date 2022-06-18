Momen greets Narendra Modi’s mother with 100 roses on birthday

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has greeted Heeraben Modi, mother of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi who celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday (18 June), UNB reports.

A bouquet of flowers from foreign minister Momen, now in New Delhi, was sent to her residence through the diplomatic channel on Saturday.

“Happy Birthday to Smt Heeraben Modi,” reads the message with the bouquet that contains 100 roses.