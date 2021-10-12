Momen highlights persecution of Rohingya, laments vaccine nationalism

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has urged the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to put fewer restrictions on the mobility of resources to help boost economic growth of its member states, reports BSS.

“NAM should allow free mobility of capital, technology and labour within its membership,” he said while addressing the 60th anniversary event of the NAM in Belgrade on Monday, a foreign minister press release said on Tuesday.

Momen stated that it is imperative for the membership to put fewer restrictions on mobility of resources to reduce poverty and to do more equitable distribution of income for achieving major goals of SDGs.