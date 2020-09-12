Momen leaves for Turkey Sunday, bilateral talks on 15 Sept

Apart from joining chancery complex inauguration ceremony and holding the bilateral meeting, Momen is also likely to call on Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and scheduled to hold meetings with local business delegations and president of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

“Turkey has been very supportive to Bangladesh in resolving the Rohingya issue,” Momen said, adding that Ankara has already assured Dhaka that they would raise the Rohingya repatriation issue at the next United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.

Since 25 August in 2017, Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million forcefully displaced Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar district and most of them arrived there after a military crackdown by Myanmar, which the UN called a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing” and other rights groups dubbed as “genocide”.

In the last three years, not a single Rohingya went back home although Myanmar had agreed to take them back.

During the meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Momen said, he would also talk about issues related to hosting D-8 summit in Dhaka tentatively in January and February next depends on the COVID-19 pandemic condition.