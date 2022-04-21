Momen questions quality of US HR report on Bangladesh

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has questioned the quality of the US human rights report on Bangladesh, noting that Bangladeshi officials at the US embassy in Dhaka prepare the initial draft collecting information from media reports and some NGOs, reports UNB.

He said NGOs always see negative things everywhere and there is another group of people who seek asylum abroad by portraying the country negatively.

The foreign minister made the remarks while responding to questions from reporters at the foreign affairs ministry on Thursday.

The government of Bangladesh is of the view that the tendency to impose values of other countries, like LGBT rights, same sex marriage etc., in the name of human rights violations are "regrettable and uncalled for."