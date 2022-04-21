Momen questions quality of US HR report on Bangladesh

"Some opinions came....they want to hit on our religion in the name of human rights and we rejected it," said the foreign minister referring to the state department's recent "2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices".
He said opinions are not human rights and Bangladesh's human rights priorities are right to food, right to education, right to shelter, right accommodation and healthcare. "These are human rights."
The foreign minister said they had a very good discussion in Washington and both sides want improved relations in the coming years.
He said the US side appreciated Bangladesh's progress under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The foreign minister said Bangladesh has a "very solid and independent" election commission and its democracy is very transparent. "Every person in Bangladesh believes in democracy. It's (election) a festival in Bangladesh. We want all parties in elections."
"They have given much respect to my whole delegation," Momen said, referring to his meeting with US secretary of state Antony Blinken.
The foreign minister had also visited Japan, Palau and Singapore after wrapping up his US visit.
"My whole trip was very positive."