Momen, Raab talks in London soon

“Things are being finalised,” he said, mentioning that he will visit London in between his visit to Switzerland and the Netherlands.

Momen will also attend programmes like a meeting with businesspeople during his busy stay in London, said a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He will leave Dhaka Sunday morning beginning his tri-nation visit, said the official.

The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow between 31 October and 12 November.

Apart from the bilateral issues, vaccine cooperation and removing Bangladesh from the red list (for entering England amid the pandemic) are likely to be discussed, said a diplomatic source.

Bangladesh finds no justified reason to see it on the red list as the Covid-19 situation is not that much bad compared to other countries which are not on the red list, said an official.