Momen receives letter with ‘good sentiments’ from Blinken as Nuland arrives for dialogue

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen Saturday said he received a letter from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken containing some good sentiments on Bangladesh-US ties, reports news agency UNB.

He said the US secretary of state expressed his hope to work on how they can create a new chapter in bilateral relations as the two countries mark 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Momen is scheduled to visit Washington in early April and is scheduled to hold a meeting with his US counterpart.