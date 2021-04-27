Momen to join China-led virtual meeting on vaccine cooperation

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen will join a China-led virtual meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation to deal with the Covid-19 situation.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has also invited his counterparts in four other South Asian countries to join the virtual meeting, scheduled to begin at 2:00pm, a senior official told news agency UNB.

They will discuss issues related to “Emergency Storage Facility” to help South Asian countries during an emergency situation.

Bangladesh, in principle, has agreed on a Chinese proposal to set up an “Emergency Storage Facility” for Covid-19 related medical supplies to ensure quick supply of those among the South Asian countries during any emergency need.