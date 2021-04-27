Momen to join China-led virtual meeting on vaccine cooperation

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen will join a China-led virtual meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation to deal with the Covid-19 situation.
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi has also invited his counterparts in four other South Asian countries to join the virtual meeting, scheduled to begin at 2:00pm, a senior official told news agency UNB.
They will discuss issues related to “Emergency Storage Facility” to help South Asian countries during an emergency situation.
Bangladesh, in principle, has agreed on a Chinese proposal to set up an “Emergency Storage Facility” for Covid-19 related medical supplies to ensure quick supply of those among the South Asian countries during any emergency need.
Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, which are not producing Covid-19 vaccines, have also received a similar proposal from China and agreed on it.
Foreign minister Momen said Bangladesh received the proposal on 15 April.
The foreign minister will seek further details on the proposal today. There was a meeting at the secretary-level in this regard.
Momen said China will give 600,000 doses of vaccine as a gift and hoped that Bangladesh will get a vaccine through commercial purchase soon.
Bangladesh has received seven million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses produced by Serum Institute of India (SII) vaccines through its contract. Bangladesh also received 3.3 million doses of vaccine as a bilateral partnership gift. This is the largest amount sent from India to any country.