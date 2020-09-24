Momen urges Myanmar to interact with Rohingyas for durable solution

The options made by Dhaka include ’go and visit’, Myanmar would allow Rohingya leaders to visit Rakhine province or allowing non- military civilian observers from Myanmar’s friendly countries like ASEAN, or China, Russia or India or any country of their choice so that Rohingya feel assured of their safety and security.

The foreign minister said despite the threat to its economy, ecology, and overall societal impact, Bangladesh gave shelter, on a humanitarian ground, to nearly 1.1 million persecuted people fleeing massacre in Myanmar, their homeland.

“Our fear is that, if this problem persists, it may lead to pockets of radicalism and since terrorists have no borders, no faith, there’s a high possibility of creation of uncertainty in the region which may frustrate our hope for a peaceful, secure and stable region,” he said.

Secondly, he warned that Myanmar’s stability and economic growth could be negatively affected if Rohingya problem is not resolved.

As a friendly country, Momen said Bangladesh signed three instruments with Myanmar for repatriation where Myanmar agreed to take Rohingyas back after verification.

Moreover, he said Myanmar also agreed to create a conducive environment for Rohingyas’ voluntary repatriation and they agreed to ensure safety and security of the displaced people.

Bangladesh is keen on solving the crisis through constructive diplomacy with good neighborly spirit, Momen said adding “But unfortunately, till today, none went back and instead of creating conducive environment, fighting and shelling is ongoing in the Rakhine state.”

The foreign minister cleared that the Rohingya crisis has been created by Myanmar and solution also lies with them.

“We believe that peace and security in Asia can be achieved through dialogue and cooperation, where all states coexist peacefully and their people live in peace, freedom and prosperity,” he said.

The Bangladesh foreign minister said all Asian nations should carry forward the solidarity and cooperative spirit of helping each other in difficult times.