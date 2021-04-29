Monnujan for payment of workers’ salaries, bonuses by 10 May

State minister for labour and employment Begum Monnujan Sufian on Thursday called for payment of salaries, festival allowances to workers in all sectors, including garments by 10 May, reports BSS.

The state minister also directed the factory owners to pay their outstanding for the month of March before Eid festival and to arrange zone wise holidays to avoid public transport crisis and maintain social distancing to facilitate the Eid celebration , said a press release.

The state minister made the call in a tripartite advisory committee meeting held at the conference room of city’s Bijay Nagar Labour Building Thursday.

Monnujan also said that the ministry would write letters to the prime minister for taking steps to ensure Covid-19 vaccine for the workers.

The state minister urged the workers to follow strict health safety guidelines and other rules, set by the government.