The month of mourning begins today (Sunday) for the country to recall once again the brutal assassination of its founding father and renew the pledge to safeguard perpetually its independence and sovereignty.

The killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members on the fateful night of 15 August, 1975 is the ugliest chapter of the nation’s history.

The self-confessed killers of 15 August did not assassinate Bangabandhu alone, but also killed 16 other members of his family, friends and relatives.

The martyrs of the 15 August carnage included Bangabandhu’s wife Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, his sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russell, daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, Bangabandhu’s brother Sheikh Naser, brother-in-law Abdur Rab Serniabat, nephew and eminent journalist Sheikh Fazlul Huq Moni, Moni’s pregnant wife Arzoo Moni and Bangabandhu’s military secretary Colonel Jamil.