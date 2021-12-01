Month of Victory begins

Different socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations have chalked out various programmes to celebrate the nation’s great victory that was achieved under the leadership of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Like the previous years, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal would observe 1 December as the Freedom Fighters Day. Marking the day, leaders of the party’s central committee would pay homage at the ‘Shikha Chironton’ in the Suhrawardy Udyan. It will also place wreaths at the graveyard of valiant freedom fighters at Mirpur. Dhaka city unit of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal will hold a discussion there.

Jatiya Swechchhasebak League is supposed to pay respect at ‘Shikha Chironton’ in the Suhrawardy Udyan at one minute past zero hours today.