Most newly-infected coronavirus patients are youths: DGHS

Majority of the new Covid-19 patients are youths and most of them are requiring intensive care, Director General (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ABM Khurshid Alam said on Sunday, reports UNB.
Speaking at a programme at Shyamoli’s TB Hospital, Alam said the country would face a “dire crisis” if we do not follow health guidelines.
The DGHS has already directed all hospitals to be prepared to tackle the second wave of Covid-19. Bangladesh’s daily infection rate jumped to 7.15 per cent on Sunday from 6.26 per cent on Saturday. The health authorities have so far confirmed 557,395 cases and 8,545 fatalities.
Alam said the local administration has been directed to ensure proper following of the health rules.
He also reminded everyone that getting the first dose does not mean full protection from the virus. “We don’t know how many days the second dose will protect us against the virus. There is no alternative to following health rules,” he said.
The first coronavirus patients in Bangladesh were detected on 8 March last year and the first death on 18 March.
Bangladesh signed an agreement with the Serum Institute of India for 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine. Serum will send the doses between January and June this year – five million each month.