Most newly-infected coronavirus patients are youths: DGHS

Majority of the new Covid-19 patients are youths and most of them are requiring intensive care, Director General (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ABM Khurshid Alam said on Sunday, reports UNB.

Speaking at a programme at Shyamoli’s TB Hospital, Alam said the country would face a “dire crisis” if we do not follow health guidelines.

The DGHS has already directed all hospitals to be prepared to tackle the second wave of Covid-19. Bangladesh’s daily infection rate jumped to 7.15 per cent on Sunday from 6.26 per cent on Saturday. The health authorities have so far confirmed 557,395 cases and 8,545 fatalities.