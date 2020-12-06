‘Most women are unaware of this law’

Taslima Yasmin said the victims have inadequate understanding and knowledge about the prevention and protection clauses of the law. Of the 20 victims who were interviewed, 19 said they had no idea about seeking remedial measures in this manner.

Member of parliament Aroma Dutta, speaking at the roundtable, said measures should be taken to ensure the divorced women who have been subject to violence by their husbands can also resort to this law. Widows must be included too. Many women subject domestic violence simply suffer in silence, within the four walls of their homes. Community radio must be used to mobilise awareness about this law.

Chairman of the human rights commission, Nasima Begum, said many women were hesitant to speak out about such violence in fear of harming the family’s honour. Women had to come forward actively against violence. The commission would take measures to monitor human rights’ issues in every district, she said.

Special superintendant of police (forensic) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Rumana Akhter, said unless people are conscious, they will not come to the police. And unless a complaint is filed at the police station, the police will not be able to do anything. Initiative has been taken for a help desk for women at every police station. This has already been set up in several police stations. She said, “Come to the police for legal assistance, lodge your complaint, the police will certainly take action.”