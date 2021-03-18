Moudud’s body arrives from Singapore

The body of BNP standing committee member and eminent lawyer Moudud Ahmed who died in Singapore arrived in Dhaka on Thursday evening, reports UNB.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the body of the veteran politician landed at 6pm at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said BNP chairperson's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with party senior leaders is scheduled to receive the body at the airport on completion of the necessary formalities.

Later, his body will be taken to the United Hospital in the city and it will remain at the mortuary of the hospital Thursday overnight.

The 81-year-old ailing BNP leader died at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters at the airport, Fakhrul said Moudud's body will be kept at the Central Shaheed Minar at 9:00am on Friday enabling people to pay their last respects to the seasoned politician.