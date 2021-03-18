Moudud’s body arrives from Singapore

The body of BNP standing committee member and eminent lawyer Moudud Ahmed who died in Singapore arrived in Dhaka on Thursday evening, reports UNB.
A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the body of the veteran politician landed at 6pm at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, said BNP chairperson's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir along with party senior leaders is scheduled to receive the body at the airport on completion of the necessary formalities.
Later, his body will be taken to the United Hospital in the city and it will remain at the mortuary of the hospital Thursday overnight.
The 81-year-old ailing BNP leader died at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on Tuesday.
Talking to reporters at the airport, Fakhrul said Moudud's body will be kept at the Central Shaheed Minar at 9:00am on Friday enabling people to pay their last respects to the seasoned politician.
Later, his mortal remains will be taken to the High Court premises where his first namaz-e-janaza will be held on the High Court premises at 10:30am.
The second janaza will be held in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office after party leaders and activists pay homage to the deceased at 11am.
Later, Moudud's body will be taken to Kabirhat upazila in Noakhali where his third janaza will be held in Kabirhat Degree College field at 2:30pm.
Later, Moudud's body will be taken to his village home in Companiganj upazila of the district.
He will be buried at his family graveyard 5:30pm after his last Jazana at Bashurhat Government Mujib College at 4pm.
Moudud was admitted to Mount Elizabeth Hospital for advanced treatment on February 1 as he had been suffering from various complications.
Meanwhile, BNP observed today (Thursday) as a mourning day over the death of its senior leader Moudud.
BNP hoisted the black flag at party offices across the country and kept the party flag at half-mast while party leaders and activists wore black badges in observance of the mourning day.
Moudud Ahmed is one of the founding members of BNP. He joined Jatiya Party in 1985 and served as prime minister and vice president in military ruler HM Ershad's government.
After the fall of Ershad, Moudud returned to BNP in 1996 and was made law minister in Khaleda Zia's government in 2001.
He also served as the first postmaster general of Bangladesh after independence.
Moudud was elected MP five times from Noakhali-5 seat and once from the Bogura-6 constituency.