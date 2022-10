Four more deaths from dengue confirmed in 24 hours till Thursday morning raised this year's fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 110, reports UNB.

During this period, 896 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases keep rising, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the latest deaths, three were reported from Dhaka and another from Mymensingh division.