Dhaka reiterates pledge to contribute in UN initiatives

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to contribute in any initiative for sustainable peace and development as a member of the United Nations Police (UNPOL).

"The UN peacekeeping operations must be advanced through a balanced and integrated approach with maintaining peace and security to facilitate development activities," he said, addressing a high-level meeting titled "Sustainable Peace and Development with the Participation of the United Nations Police" at the UN headquarters in New York yesterday (Thursday).

The home minister said security and development are interdependent and mutually strong.