Democracy, regional stability to feature prominently in Zeya's India visit

Democracy and regional stability are to feature prominently in the India visit of the US undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy and human rights Uzra Zeya. She is also scheduled to meet with Tibet's spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, during her trip. Incidentally, 6 July marked Dalai Lama's 88th birthday.
Uzra Zeya's meeting with Dalai Lama delivers yet another message to China. She had already conveyed her birthday greetings to this spiritual leader, highlighting his messages of compassion, tolerance and human rights for all. No comment has been made, however, by India or Dalai Lama's office on this matter.
Uzra Zeya arrived in India Saturday night. After her Indian trip, she is scheduled to visit Bangladesh. From there she will return to the US on 14 July.
The US Department of State made an announcement regarding Zeya's trip. The Indian external affairs ministry, however, has not released any details about the visit. The US has said that during her trip she will discuss issues of democracy, regional stability, solutions to global challenges, humanitarian relief and various aspects of bilateral relations.
According to government sources, Uzra Zeya will meet with India's foreign secretary Vinay Kotra. It was learnt that the discussions will include various facets of Bangladesh-India relations, democratic environment and regional stability. The government sources said that India's high commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has come to Delhi in connection with this trip.
In Bangladesh, the issues for Zeya's discussions include free and fair elections as well as human rights. The US is concerned about these issues. The US recently declared a new visa policy stating that those who obstructed the holding of a free, fair and peaceful election would be barred for US visas. Uzra Zeya's Bangladesh visit naturally holds significance. It is assumed that during this trip she will review the overall situation in the country in context of the election. She will speak to government, non-government and various quarters in the country to assess the social and political situation there. During her Bangladesh trip, she will also discuss the Rohingya refugee issue.
The India and Bangladesh trip of US undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy and human rights is significant for many reasons. After the US visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, this is the first visit to India by any high ranking US official. Again, she is responsible for democracy and human rights, the two issues which western government and non-government quarter have been displaying concern.
During his US trip, even prime minister Modi had to openly account for these issues. Standing at the White House, he denied all such allegations, but that does not mean the US has changed its views regarding religious freedoms, human rights, repression of the minorities and so on. They have long been expressing their misgivings concerning the deterioration of democracy in India. It is to be seen what Uzra Zeya has to say about the matter.
This concern was apparent in a recent statement made by the US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti. Speaking at a press briefing in Kolkata, he expressed concern at the growing violence in Manipur, saying that one doesn't need to be an Indian to be alarmed at the daily deaths and violence. Peace is the first precondition to development. But we cannot extend our helping hand even if we want, he said, adding that Manipur is India's issue.
Garcetti made it clear that the US will not stop speaking about India's constitution and its democratic ideals.
The US ambassador's comments were disconcerting for the Indian external affairs ministry. The ministry's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, in a reply to this comment on Thursday, I do not know what he said and so it would not be it right to comment on that. But generally speaking, foreign diplomats do not comment on India's internal affairs. He said that the government and the security forces were actively endeavouring to ensure peace in Manipur.
Garcetti's comments are evidence of the US concern about democracy, human rights and repression of the minorities. That is why Uzra Zeya's visit is significant.
It is also significant that India and Bangladesh are both on the same scheduled trip. The US policy in Bangladesh, after all, is a matter of concern for India too. India does not want any situation to emerge in its neighbouring country over the election, which will have a detrimental impact on India. India does not want any situation to emerge that will increase China's footprint in South Asia.