Democracy, regional stability to feature prominently in Zeya's India visit

The India and Bangladesh trip of US undersecretary of state for civilian security, democracy and human rights is significant for many reasons. After the US visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, this is the first visit to India by any high ranking US official. Again, she is responsible for democracy and human rights, the two issues which western government and non-government quarter have been displaying concern.

During his US trip, even prime minister Modi had to openly account for these issues. Standing at the White House, he denied all such allegations, but that does not mean the US has changed its views regarding religious freedoms, human rights, repression of the minorities and so on. They have long been expressing their misgivings concerning the deterioration of democracy in India. It is to be seen what Uzra Zeya has to say about the matter.

This concern was apparent in a recent statement made by the US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti. Speaking at a press briefing in Kolkata, he expressed concern at the growing violence in Manipur, saying that one doesn't need to be an Indian to be alarmed at the daily deaths and violence. Peace is the first precondition to development. But we cannot extend our helping hand even if we want, he said, adding that Manipur is India's issue.

Garcetti made it clear that the US will not stop speaking about India's constitution and its democratic ideals.

The US ambassador's comments were disconcerting for the Indian external affairs ministry. The ministry's spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, in a reply to this comment on Thursday, I do not know what he said and so it would not be it right to comment on that. But generally speaking, foreign diplomats do not comment on India's internal affairs. He said that the government and the security forces were actively endeavouring to ensure peace in Manipur.

Garcetti's comments are evidence of the US concern about democracy, human rights and repression of the minorities. That is why Uzra Zeya's visit is significant.

It is also significant that India and Bangladesh are both on the same scheduled trip. The US policy in Bangladesh, after all, is a matter of concern for India too. India does not want any situation to emerge in its neighbouring country over the election, which will have a detrimental impact on India. India does not want any situation to emerge that will increase China's footprint in South Asia.