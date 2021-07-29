Muhith admitted to CMH for better treatment

"There is no complication. He is doing fine but a bit weak. He has been admitted to CMH at the prime minister's directive for his better treatment," an official told UNB.
The 87-year old former finance minister tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.
Those who are seeking doa for him in Sylhet have been requested not to crowd and maintain social distancing.
His elder son Shahed Muhith has also tested positive for Covid-19.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen sought doa for his brother's quick recovery.
He also requested all not to crowd but maintain health guidelines while arranging any doa programme in Sylhet and other parts of the country.