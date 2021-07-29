Bangladesh

Muhith admitted to CMH for better treatment

Prothom Alo English Desk

Former finance minister AMA Muhith, who tested positive for Covid-19 three days ago, has been admitted to Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka for better treatment, reports UNB.

Muhith was initially taking treatment at home and then admitted to CMH at 3:00pm on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"There is no complication. He is doing fine but a bit weak. He has been admitted to CMH at the prime minister's directive for his better treatment," an official told UNB.

The 87-year old former finance minister tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Advertisement

Those who are seeking doa for him in Sylhet have been requested not to crowd and maintain social distancing.

His elder son Shahed Muhith has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen sought doa for his brother's quick recovery.

He also requested all not to crowd but maintain health guidelines while arranging any doa programme in Sylhet and other parts of the country.

Read more from Bangladesh
Advertisement