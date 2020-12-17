Mujib Borsho time extended

The government has extended the time for Mujib Borsho to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman till 16 December next year. The cabinet division issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

The notice stated, the government had declared the year from17 March 2020 to 26 March 2021 as Mujib Borsho. But due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the programmes taken for Mujib Borsho could not be completed on time. Therefore, the government announced an extension of the Mujib Borsho till 16 December next year.

The government has also formed a cabinet committee to celebrate the golden jubilee of independence next year. The committee has been formed with 9 ministers and state ministers convened by liberation war affairs minister AQM Mozammel Haque. The cabinet division has issued a separate gazette on 14 December in this regard.