Multinational military exercise "Shantir Ogroshena" to begin 4 Apr

Multinational military exercise "Shantir Ogroshena - 2021 (Front Runner of the Peace) will be held in Bangladesh from 4-12 April marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence, reports UNB.

Indian Army contingent comprising of 30 personnel including officers, JCOs and Jawans of a Battalion from The DOGRA Regiment will participate in the exercise along with contingent of Royal Bhutan Army, Sri Lankan Army and Bangladesh Army.

The theme of the exercise is - Robust Peace Keeping Operations, according to Indian ministry of Defence.

Military observers from USA, UK, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore will also be in attendance throughout the exercise.