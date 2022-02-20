Munich Security Conference: Momen, Kerry discuss effective climate actions on the sidelines

The two leaders discussed a wide range of cooperation issues at the meeting held on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

They discussed the possibility of growth in renewable energy in Bangladesh in line with the country’s requirement to generate an extra 4,000MW of energy from renewable sources to meet its target of 40 per cent within its energy mix.

Momen urged the G7 to support Bangladesh and other climate-vulnerable countries with cost-effective technologies for the transition to green energy.

He also sought the US support in developing skillsets for creating job opportunities in the renewable energy sector and solar energy-driven equipment operations.