Muslims celebrate Eid ul Azha Wednesday amid Covid spike

Eid ul Azha, the second largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Wednesday with Covid-19’s Delta variant wreaking havoc across the country, shattering death records almost every day.

Bangladesh is now battling the deadlier 2nd wave of Covid-19 with over 200 deaths on average over the last two weeks.

Concerns are growing among people over possible hike in Covid deaths and cases after the celebrations of Eid ul Azha as the movement of people increased remarkably after the withdrawal of the strict restrictions ahead of the Eid. A large number of people left the capital in crowded vehicles ignoring the Covid transmission risk.