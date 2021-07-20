Muslims celebrate Eid ul Azha Wednesday amid Covid spike

Eid ul Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Zilhaj to commemorate the true spirit of sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim (AS). On this day, Prophet Ibrahim had offered to sacrifice his son, Ismail, who willingly submitted to the will of his father to please Allah.
But the Almighty in His benign mercy spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.
The government has taken various safety measures to make that the celebration does not worsen the pandemic further.
This year, Eid jamaats in different areas across the country would be held as per decisions taken by local administrations in consultation with public representatives and local dignitaries depending upon the Covid situation in their respective areas and maintaining recommended health guidelines.
The religious affairs ministry issued some guidelines on offering Eid ul Azha prayer on Tuesday.
As per the guidelines, no carpet will be allowed at mosques while mosques will be disinfected before prayers. The devotees have been asked to bring prayer mats from home. The devotees must wear masks inside mosques and avoid using prayer mats and caps that were stored earlier there.
It also suggested devotees go to mosques with ablution and wash their hands for 20 seconds with soap.
Soaps, hand sanitizers and water should be available at the place where people perform ablution at the entrance of mosques or Eidgahs.
Devotees should maintain distance from each other following health guidelines.
Children, elderly people, people with physical ailment, and those involved in taking care of patients will not be allowed to attend Eid prayer.
All have to abide by the directives of the Health Service Division, local administrations and law enforcement agencies.
Besides, the devotees were advised to shun handshaking and hugging after the Eid prayer which has been a common practice throughout the world.
The religious affairs ministry urged the imams and managing committees of mosques to ensure proper implementation of the directives.
The fisheries and livestock ministry issued specific guidelines over sacrificing animals.
Local administrations, law enforcement agencies, public representatives, staffers of the Islamic Foundation and managing committees of mosques would be implementing the directives.
Eid jamaats at national mosque
Five Eid jamaats will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque from 7:00am on the day of Eid ul Azha.
The Islamic Foundation, Bangladesh revealed the schedules in a media release on Sunday.
The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7:00am and the next at 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am and 10:45am.