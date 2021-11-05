'My struggle for journalism and truth will continue'

First, I want to thank my family members especially my husband Monirul Islam Mithu who provided me all out supports since the beginning of my career nearly two decades ago. My daughter Alvina Islam, my mother, mother-in-law, and other members of my family had to sacrifice their time and emotions for me.

Secondly, I earnestly thank my daily Prothom Alo, its editor Matiur Rahman, CEO Simeen Rahman, news team, HR, admin, and the management, who had been supporting me since my arrest and providing all kinds of support necessary to produce the best quality journalism in my country in the past.

Thirdly, I must not forget to thank my fellow journalists who are leading various respected professional bodies such as National Press Club, Dhaka Reporter unity, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Union of Journalists, Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum and friends at home and abroad who staged demonstration while I was sent to jail.

Well, I want to remind you once again, I was arrested for a series of reports on the corruption, scandals, and other forms of irregularities in the Bangladesh health ministry during the period of Covid. In the mid of May, I was kept confined for 6 hours, beaten, harassed, and finally was handed over to the police with the false charge which I did not commit. Yet, I was prosecuted in a colonial era legal instrument and kept in jail.