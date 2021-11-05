'My struggle for journalism and truth will continue'

First, I want to thank my family members especially my husband Monirul Islam Mithu who provided me all out supports since the beginning of my career nearly two decades ago. My daughter Alvina Islam, my mother, mother-in-law, and other members of my family had to sacrifice their time and emotions for me.
Secondly, I earnestly thank my daily Prothom Alo, its editor Matiur Rahman, CEO Simeen Rahman, news team, HR, admin, and the management, who had been supporting me since my arrest and providing all kinds of support necessary to produce the best quality journalism in my country in the past.
Thirdly, I must not forget to thank my fellow journalists who are leading various respected professional bodies such as National Press Club, Dhaka Reporter unity, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Union of Journalists, Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum and friends at home and abroad who staged demonstration while I was sent to jail.
Well, I want to remind you once again, I was arrested for a series of reports on the corruption, scandals, and other forms of irregularities in the Bangladesh health ministry during the period of Covid. In the mid of May, I was kept confined for 6 hours, beaten, harassed, and finally was handed over to the police with the false charge which I did not commit. Yet, I was prosecuted in a colonial era legal instrument and kept in jail.
As I was in jail, organised propaganda and fake news was spread against me. I knew it was nothing but to stop my pen. Yes, “they” could stop me for a while by keeping me in jail and confiscating my press card.
But I firmly believe truth must prevail and we have to suffer to achieve a free press. I know how journalists were targeted during our Liberation War in 1971 and several dozen others were killed in last 50 years.
Look I could leave my profession and moved to somewhere else with what I achieved so far. But what should I answer to my future generation. If they ask me what you did for the people in your country when the people in my country were in suffering or other social problem.
I realize doing journalism independently and without prejudice in the time of shrinking press freedom is the best service to people, to the community and world. I decided to continue journalism.
This award not only a recognition for my works or resilience what I have showed so far rather it is indeed a global support to the journalist community in my country who are truly struggling to hoist the flag of truth seekers.
You must be aware of the press freedom situation in Bangladesh which described international rights group and media rights campaigners especially since the enactment of Digital Security Act that resulted in self-censorship among my fellow journalists.
But I can assure you the situation must be changed and it has to be changed for the betterment of people. I am waiting for that day.
Thank you, the organisers once again, my friends across the world. Long live journalism