Myanmar situation continues to remain unsafe for civilians: Bangladesh

Bangladesh is concerned that the situation in Myanmar continues to remain unsafe for civilians, especially for the ethnic and religious minorities such as Rohingyas, Ambassador Rabab Fatima has said.

While referring to the precarious security situation in Myanmar which is causing a delay in the repatriation of the Rohingyas, she also expressed concern about the denial of access to the UN and other humanitarian agencies in the country.

Ambassador Fatima was speaking at the UN Security Council (UNSC) Open Debate Wednesday.

She said the protection of civilians (POC) is an important national priority for Bangladesh, and the country remains committed to all efforts to strengthen it.