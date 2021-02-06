Myanmar writes to Bangladesh explaining military takeover: Momen

"Whatever may be the military's new approach and policy on Rohingya and Rakhine issues, it'll take time to get a shape," a diplomatic source told UNB.

Momen said Rohingyas in Kutupalong Rohingya camp expressed happiness hearing the news from Rakhine.

For voluntary repatriation to commence, officials say, the question of the confidence of the potential returnees Rohingyas about going back plays a very important role. Rohingyas at the camps in Cox's Bazar were joyous at the news of the fall of Suu Kyi.

Earlier, Myanmar said they are committed to beginning the repatriation of Rohingyas as per the bilateral agreement signed with Bangladesh in 2017.

Bangladesh handed over a list of 840,000 Rohingyas to Myanmar for verification. Myanmar has verified only 42,000 people (5 percent). "There's a serious lack of seriousness," said the foreign minister.

Momen said they are doing their part but Myanmar is not helping the same way. He said he is always hopeful of beginning repatriation as history says they took back their nationals in 1978 and 1992.

Rohingya crisis and repatriation

More than three years ago, Myanmar's soldiers "targeted, killed, and raped" Rohingya and burned their villages, as the United Nations, Refugees International, United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, the US State Department itself, and many others have documented.