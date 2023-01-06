Don't spread propaganda to hinder constitutional process: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon the pro-democratic and rule of law-believing political parties and organisations not to spread the propaganda being hatched on the social media to hinder the country’s constitutional process.

“I am urging the political parties and organisations, believing in democracy and the rule of law, not to favour and provoke any weird idea that can impede the country’s constitutional process,” she said.

The premier also sought countrymen’s vigil so none can snatch away the people’s rights as she made a televised address to the nation marking the fourth year completion of Awami League (AL) government’s current tenure on Friday.

She asked all to remain alert as the anti-liberation forces, power grabbers, looters of people’s wealth and parasites are out to create instability to capture power from the backdoor and impede democratic process while the national election will be held at the year end or beginning of the next year.

“They have hired intellectuals and statement mongers at home and abroad in an attempt to mislead the people by giving false and fabricated information on social media. So, don’t be misled by their falsehood,” she said.

The prime minister hoped a free, fair and neutral election will be held, saying her government will provide all required cooperation to the election commission (EC) to this end.

She said her government has enacted a law for the first time to form an election commission through a search committee and gave the commission complete economic freedom to hold a free, fair election.