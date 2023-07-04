Bangladesh condemns Israeli attacks, killing 8 Palestinians

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on the Jenin refugee camp that left eight Palestinians dead and wounded more than 50 others.
"Bangladesh reiterates its absolute rejection of the repeated Israeli attacks and incursions against Palestinians, resulting in the loss of civilian lives through the excessive and indiscriminate use of force," foreign ministry said in a statement today.
It said Bangladesh expressed deep concern over the repeated violations of basic civil norms, international human rights laws and accords by the Israeli forces.
Dhaka recommitted to the international efforts to achieve an end to these attacks and revive the Middle East Peace Process.
Bangladesh firmly supports the undeniable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland, said the statement.
Dhaka reaffirms its position in favor of establishing an independent state of Palestine, based on the two-state solution.
Bangladesh restated that a lasting solution to the Palestine issue would be possible only through dialogue and diplomacy and calls upon all parties to work towards this end.