Bangladesh condemns Israeli attacks, killing 8 Palestinians

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on the Jenin refugee camp that left eight Palestinians dead and wounded more than 50 others.

"Bangladesh reiterates its absolute rejection of the repeated Israeli attacks and incursions against Palestinians, resulting in the loss of civilian lives through the excessive and indiscriminate use of force," foreign ministry said in a statement today.

It said Bangladesh expressed deep concern over the repeated violations of basic civil norms, international human rights laws and accords by the Israeli forces.