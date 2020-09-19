Narayanganj mosque blast death toll rises to 33

The death toll from an air conditioner (AC) blast at a Narayanganj mosque reached 33 as two more victims succumbed to their burn injuries while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday, reports BSS.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Aziz, 40, and Md Farid, 50, resident surgeon of the institute Partha Shankar Paul told BSS.
Aziz, who sustained 47 per cent burn injuries in his body, breathed his last in the early hours of today while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the institute at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in the city, he said, adding, Farid with 50 per cent of burn injuries succumbed to his injuries at 1:45pm.
A total of three people, who are in critical condition, are now undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the DMCH.
At least 50 people suffered severe burn injuries in the AC blast at Pashchim Talla Baitus Salah Mosque in Narayanganj at around 8:30pm on 4 September.
Those who breathed their last so far, were identified as – Sheikh Farid (21), Nazrul Islam (40), Abdus Sattar (40), Journalist Nadim, 45, Imam of the Mosque Abdul Malek, 60, Ibrahim, 42, Delowar Hossain, 42, Mostafa Kamal, 35, Sabbir 21, Juel,7, Zubair, 18 , Zunayed ,17, Humayun Kabir ,70, Rifat, 18, Kuddus Bepari ,70, Jamal, 40, Rashed, 30, Mainuddin,12, Jaynal, 40, Nayan, 27, Kanchan, 50, Rasel, 34, Bahar Uddin, 55, Nizan, 34, Shamim Hasan, 45, Julhas, 35, Mohammad Ali, 55 Abul Bashar 51, Monir Forazi, 30, Imran Hossain, 30, and Abdul Hannan, 50.
Narayanganj fire service deputy assistant director Abdullah Al Arefin said a gas pipe line of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited has gone through the bottom of the mosque.
A leakage in that pipe line accumulated gas inside the mosque which may have triggered the AC blast as the amassed gas could not pass because the mosque windows were closed while the AC was on, he added.