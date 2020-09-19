Narayanganj mosque blast death toll rises to 33

The death toll from an air conditioner (AC) blast at a Narayanganj mosque reached 33 as two more victims succumbed to their burn injuries while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Saturday, reports BSS.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Aziz, 40, and Md Farid, 50, resident surgeon of the institute Partha Shankar Paul told BSS.

Aziz, who sustained 47 per cent burn injuries in his body, breathed his last in the early hours of today while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the institute at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in the city, he said, adding, Farid with 50 per cent of burn injuries succumbed to his injuries at 1:45pm.