Bangladesh

Narendra Modi leaves Dhaka after 2-day visit

Prothom Alo English Desk

A special flight carrying Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and his delegation left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday night, reports UNB.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen saw him off at the airport.

Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit to attend the celebrations of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

Advertisement

During this visit, India inked five MoUs to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including disaster management, resilience and mitigation, trade, ICT and sports.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and prime minister Modi on Saturday jointly inaugurated five projects.

They inaugurated the projects virtually after bilateral talks between Bangladesh and India that took place at the Prime Minister's Office.

Read more from Bangladesh

More News

Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri train inaugurated

Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri train inaugurated

Ground-level cooperation needed to check all border incidents: Modi

PM Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi hold a bilateral meeting at PM office, Dhaka.

Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra singer Namita Ghosh dies

Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra singer Namita Ghosh dies

26 cops injured in Brahmanbaria and Faridpur

At least 20 police have been wounded in an attack carried out by Hefazat-e-Islam’s activists at the Aruail police camp.