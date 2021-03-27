Narendra Modi leaves Dhaka after 2-day visit

A special flight carrying Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and his delegation left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday night, reports UNB.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen saw him off at the airport.
Modi arrived in Dhaka on Friday on a two-day visit to attend the celebrations of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.
During this visit, India inked five MoUs to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including disaster management, resilience and mitigation, trade, ICT and sports.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and prime minister Modi on Saturday jointly inaugurated five projects.
They inaugurated the projects virtually after bilateral talks between Bangladesh and India that took place at the Prime Minister's Office.