Nation pays tributes to language movement martyrs

The supreme sacrifice of the language heroes on this day 69 years back is being remembered as people are paying glowing tributes to 1952 language martyrs by placing wreaths at the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar at midnight maintaining health guidelines.

Military secretaries to the president and the prime minister placed wreaths on their behalf at the Central Shaheed Minar at one minute past zero hours.

The immortal song on Amar Ekushey–“Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February”- was playing on the loudspeaker on the occasion.

Later, sergeant-at-arms on behalf of speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on behalf of Awami League president Sheikh Hasina and GM Quader on behalf of leader of the opposition in parliament Begun Rowshan Ershad placed wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Among other AL leaders, presidium members Matia Chowdhury and Faruk Khan and joint secretary and information minister Hasan Mahmud also paid homage to the language movement martyrs.

Cabinet members, advisers to the prime minister, parliament members, chiefs of three services, diplomats, freedom fighters, and high civil and military officials also placed wreathes on the occasion.