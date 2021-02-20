Nation set to pay homage to language martyrs

The nation is set to observe the ‘Shaheed Dibash’ (Language Martyrs Day) and the International Mother Language Day on Sunday with due respect maintaining health guidelines.

People from all walks of life will pay glowing tributes to the memories of language movement martyrs, the valiant sons of the soil who made supreme sacrifices to establish the rights of the mother tongue, Bangla, in 1952.

The day will also be observed around the world as the UNESCO recognised the ‘February 21 (Ekushey February)’ as the International Mother Language Day on 17 November, 1999.

The government has already taken extensive programmes to observe the ‘Shaheed Dibash’ and the International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner.

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina gave separate messages paying rice tributes to those who embraced martyrdom on the day.

The day is a public holiday.

In observance of the day, the Central Shaheed Minar premises is being decorated with paintings, graffiti, buntings and selected verses on the mother language.

Tight security has been enforced around the main altar of the Shaheed Minar, its adjoining areas and Azimpur graveyard of the language martyrs.

Generally president and prime minister lead the nation to pay homage to the Language Movement heroes by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar at one minute past zero hours.

But due to Covid-19 pandemic, president M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will not be at the Central Shaheed Minar to pay homage, instead of their military secretaries will place wreaths on their behalf at the Central Shaheed Minar at one minute past zero hours.

Different political-social-cultural-professional organisations, including the ruling Awami League, have taken various programmes such as seminars and cultural functions, to observe the Amar (immortal) Ekushey and International Mother Language Day in a befitting manner.