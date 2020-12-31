Nation set to welcome 2021 with hopes of getting COVID vaccines

The nation is set to welcome the New Year, 2021, tomorrow, Friday, with the hope of returning to normal life as the rollout of much-anticipated vaccine of coronavirus that cast a severe blow to life and livelihood globally in 2020 raises hopes for defeating the COVID-19.
The lethal virus that started onslaught on human life in December 2019 so far claimed over 1.7 million lives and paralysed economic activities across the world throughout 2020. Over 7,550 people have died of the COVID-19 in Bangladesh alone.
Usually the New Year’s Eve comes as an occasion for huge celebration across the globe, bidding farewell to the outgoing year. But, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the nations to avoid any kind of public gatherings or extravaganza centering the New Year celebration likewise all other celebrations this year.
Though the New Year’s Eve is likely look different like all of the 2020 holidays, the people will celebrate the occasion with the traditional manner maintaining the health guidelines and social distancing.
Jubilant people, particularly the young population, might spend the evening watching New Year’s movies or playing a New Year’s game at homes with family members rather than going out for a glitzy night in the town, with the clock strikes 12 midnight.
As 2020 draws to a close, New Zealand will be among the first few countries to usher in the New Year. Celebrations then move across the world -- to Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and finally the Americas.
On this special occasion, people have already conveyed their best wishes to their friends and beloved ones through different messaging applications and social media platforms.
Corporate and government officials and various organisations also did the same thing as they do every year to greet their nearest ones.
The day is also a moment of looking back to the outgoing year for reviewing the successes and failures and planning strategies to reach new goals in the New Year, with accomplishing the unfinished tasks those need to be done in the coming days.
The year 2020 was a significant year for Bangladesh as amidst the global pandemic, the country saw many successes in major areas including politics, economy, agriculture and driving the IT sectors towards attaining the middle-income status.
Alongside many achievements and global recognitions, the country was totally peaceful in the political landscape in 2020. The peaceful political situation allowed the nation’s economy to grow faster.
A major success of the country in this year was the completion of installing all spans of the long-cherished Padma Multipurpose Bridge, making the whole structure of the 6.15-kilometre-long bridge visible.
The outgoing year also came with an extra significance since the year was declared as the ‘Mujib Barsho’ on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, just a year ahead of the golden jubilee of independence.
In separate messages, president Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen on the occasion of New Year 2021.
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has taken a three-tier security measures across the country, including the capital, on the 31st Night.
Noting that there is no security threat centering New Year celebration this year, RAB at a press briefing on Sunday said that its personnel will be deployed across the country to prevent any kind of militant attack or sabotage plan.
RAB’s cyber unit will monitor the social media while members of the force in plain clothes will be deployed in the field level.
Besides, 15 battalions of the RAB will be on patrol in their respective zones while they will also work in coordination with other law enforcement agencies.
Marking the day, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has drawn up multitier security measures. It imposed ban on any kind of public gathering and cultural programme at open spaces, including rooftops, on the night of 31 December amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dhaka University campus will remain restricted for outsiders after 6:00pm on 31 December, while teachers and other employees of university residing on campus can enter the university premises through Nilkhet and Shahbagh entrances showing their ID cards.
No outsiders will be allowed to enter Gulshan and Banani areas after 8:00pm today, but residents can enter through Kakoli and Amtoli points. Moreover, none would be allowed to stay in Hatirjheel area after 8:00pm.
The DMP has also requested the residents of Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara areas to return home before 8:00pm on the New Year’s Eve.
City dwellers have been requested not to carry any licensed arms at public places from 6:00pm on 31 December to 6:00am on 1 January.