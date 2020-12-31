Nation set to welcome 2021 with hopes of getting COVID vaccines

The nation is set to welcome the New Year, 2021, tomorrow, Friday, with the hope of returning to normal life as the rollout of much-anticipated vaccine of coronavirus that cast a severe blow to life and livelihood globally in 2020 raises hopes for defeating the COVID-19.

The lethal virus that started onslaught on human life in December 2019 so far claimed over 1.7 million lives and paralysed economic activities across the world throughout 2020. Over 7,550 people have died of the COVID-19 in Bangladesh alone.

Usually the New Year’s Eve comes as an occasion for huge celebration across the globe, bidding farewell to the outgoing year. But, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the nations to avoid any kind of public gatherings or extravaganza centering the New Year celebration likewise all other celebrations this year.

Though the New Year’s Eve is likely look different like all of the 2020 holidays, the people will celebrate the occasion with the traditional manner maintaining the health guidelines and social distancing.

Jubilant people, particularly the young population, might spend the evening watching New Year’s movies or playing a New Year’s game at homes with family members rather than going out for a glitzy night in the town, with the clock strikes 12 midnight.