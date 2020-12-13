Nation to observe Martyred Intellectuals Day on Monday

The nation is set to observe the Martyred Intellectuals Day on Monday to commemorate the intellectuals killed systematically by Pakistan occupation forces and their local collaborators at the fag-end of the Liberation War in 1971, reports UNB.



On this day in 1971, the country's renowned academicians, physicians, engineers, journalists, artists, teachers and other eminent personalities were dragged out of their homes, blindfolded and taken to unknown places and then brutally tortured and murdered.



Their bodies were later dumped at Rayerbazar, Mirpur and some other killing fields in the capital.



Sensing an imminent defeat, the Pakistani forces and their local collaborators like Al-Badr, Al-Shams and Razakar committed the cold-blooded mass murders aiming to annihilate the country's intelligentsia and cripple emerging Bangladesh intellectually.



