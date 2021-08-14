National mourning day to be observed Sunday

The nation is set to observe the national mourning day and 46th martyrdom anniversary of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Sunday in a befitting manner with due respect.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were brutally killed by some disgruntled army men on the fateful night of 15 August 1975 and this carnage is touted as the ugliest chapter of the nation’s history.