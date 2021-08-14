National mourning day to be observed Sunday

The government has taken elaborate programmes to observe the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and national mourning day with due respect and solemnity, maintaining health guidelines.
As part of the programme, the national flag will be hoisted half-mast at the buildings of all government, semi-government, autonomous, educational institutions and private offices on the day, said an official handout on Saturday.
Wreaths will be placed at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu memorial museum in the city and a munajat will be held there at 6.30 am Sunday.
The prime minister will pay homage to the architect of the independence by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu memorial museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 in the capital.
Guard of honour will be presented by the Armed Forces and prayers will also be offered.
Floral wreaths will also be placed at the graves of Bangabandhu’s martyred family members and other martyrs of 15 August 1975 at Banani graveyard in the city and offering fateha and munajat will be held there at 7.30 am on the day.
Wreaths will be laid at the grave of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj district around 10:00 am. Fateha will be offered and a special doa will be held there maintaining social distancing.
The prime minister is expected to pay homage to the architect of the independence by placing wreath at the grave of Bangabandhu while guard of honour would also be presented by the Armed Forces.
To mark the national mourning day, special munajats will be offered at all mosques across the country after Johr prayers while special prayers will take place at all temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship at convenient time.
Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television will air special programmes in observance of the national mourning day. National newspapers and magazines will publish special supplements on the occasion.
Poster publication, its distribution and screening of documentary films on Bangabandhu will be made while necessary measures will be taken to put posters of national mourning day in important places including educational institutions or growth centers and those will be publicized through LED display board at different public places.
Discussions, poetry recitation, composition, painting competition, painting exhibition, hamd-naat and doa-mahfil on national mourning day will be arranged in all public and private primary schools, higher secondary schools, madrasahs, colleges, medical colleges and other educational institutions including universities.
Bangladesh missions abroad will also hoist the national flag half-mast and organize discussions marking the day.