Natore police inspector dies of coronavirus

Sumon Ali, inspector of Baraigram police station in Natore, died of the novel coronavirus at a hospital in the capital on Friday.

Liton Kumar Saha, superintendent of Natore police, said Sumon has been undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital from 7 August, reports news agency UNB.

The 38-year-old police inspector, hailing from Chapainawabganj, is survived by his wife and a five-year-old daughter.