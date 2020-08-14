Natore police inspector dies of coronavirus

Sumon Ali, inspector of Baraigram police station in Natore, died of the novel coronavirus at a hospital in the capital on Friday.
Liton Kumar Saha, superintendent of Natore police, said Sumon has been undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital from 7 August, reports news agency UNB.
The 38-year-old police inspector, hailing from Chapainawabganj, is survived by his wife and a five-year-old daughter.
Advertisement
Sixty-five members of Bangladesh Police have died so far after contracting coronavirus while 15,436 have been infected with the virus while performing duties until Monday.
Among them, 2,729 are from Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) alone, said sources at police headquarters.
Of those, 13,257 infected policemen made full recovery.