Japan rolls out red carpet for Sheikh Hasina

A red carpet was rolled out as prime minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Tokyo this afternoon on a four-day official visit at the invitation of her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

A special chartered VVIP flight (BG1403) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Haneda International Airport, Tokyo at 4.45pm (local time).

State minister for foreign affairs of Japan Takei Shunsuke and ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan Shahabuddin Ahmed received the prime minister at the airport.

The prime minister was given the static guard of honour at the airport.