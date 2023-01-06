Dhaka Lit Fest: "It feels like coming home"

This year marks the 10th edition of the festival and a host of people have arrived in Dhaka to join the event, engage in discussions, share ideas and get to know about people and culture of this part of the world.

Which other sessions would Niklaus Graber be interested to attend? He replied, "I haven't pinpointed any sessions, I'll just screen through and see whatever I find interesting."

David Knox, Programmes Director of the British Council, said he finds the event marvellous as it brings people together, writers from the South Asia as well as from around the globe. And which sessions did he find interesting? He talked about the session 'Everything Change' featuring Owen Shiera, 'Out of Print' featuring publisher Alexandra Pringle and 'Secret Histories' featuring Esther Freud and Sarvat Hasin.