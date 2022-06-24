Nearly 86pc haor regions filled up in 32 years

Nearly 86 per cent of haor regions in the country have been filled up in the last 32 years.

The capacity of haors to hold rain water has decreased alarmingly, resulting in devastating floods in Sylhet and its surrounding areas that killed at least 68 people marooning millions.

Inzamamul Haque and Maria Mehrin, two students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), and Institute of Planning and Development (IPD) carried out a survey by analysing the satellite images of 1988, 1994, 2000, 2006, 2013 and 2020.