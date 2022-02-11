Nearly 99.9m receive 1st dose, 67.3m 2nd dose of vaccine

A total of 23,35,227 people have so far received the booster dose of Covid- 19 vaccine to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
The health ministry sources said the government has lowered the minimum age limit for third time after launching the nationwide Covid-19 booster shot campaign on 19 December 2021 to scale up its efforts for containing the spread of the lethal virus.
Initially 60 years and above for elderly people was the minimum age for receiving booster dose but later the authorities fixed the minimum age of 50 years and above on 17 January 2022, they said adding, from now, the government has set 40 years as minimum age to expedite the booster dose campaign.
As part of intensifying the nationwide inoculation drive, the government has decided to lower the minimum age by five years as such now people aged 25 years and above are allowed to receive Covid-19 vaccines.
The authorities fixed 30 years as the minimum age for receiving coronavirus vaccines on July 19 and later the government has fixed 25 years as minimum age to receive coronavirus vaccines, the DGHS sources said.
People aged 55 and above were only eligible for taking vaccines but the decision has been revised a day after launching of the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination campaign on 7 February last year.