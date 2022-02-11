Nearly 99.9m receive 1st dose, 67.3m 2nd dose of vaccine

A total of 9,98,99,698 people have so far been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines while 6,72,50,602 received the second dose across the country during the same period, reports BSS.

As of 9 February, as many as 9,98,99,698 people received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines while 6,72,50,602 received the second dose in the country," according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).