Neo-JMB killed Sohel, claims CTTC

Deputy commissioner of CTTC, Saiful Islam, speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday, said they had so far confirmed that the four members of neo-JMB arrested on Thursday from Azampur in Uttara of the capital city, had killed Sohel. They have not found Sohel’s dead body as yet and the search was on. The four arrested persons were also involved in the Paltan blast and had been shown arrested in that connection.

The arrested persons are Mamun Al Mujahid alias Sumon alias Abu Abdur Rahman, Md Al Amin alias Abu Ziad, Md Mujahidul Islam alias Rokon alias Abu Tarik and Sarwar Hossain Rahat. Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s media and public relations division announced their arrest in a press release on Friday.

The press release did not give details of the arrested persons’ identities. However, inquiries revealed that one of the arrested, Mamun Al Mujahid alias Sumon, was from the village Pathantek of Sripur. The others came from neighbouring villages Boronal and Borokul. All three of these villages are in the Barmirbazar area where Sohel would live before he went missing. He would sell tabiz and talismans, rings and bracelets.