Nepal president Devi Bhandari due Monday

President Hamid will receive his Nepalese counterpart upon her arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by a special flight of Nepal Air at about 10:00am, according to her tentative programmes. After receiving 21-gun salute, she will be given guard of honour.

From the airport, the Nepalese president is scheduled to visit National Martyrs’ Memorial at Savar to pay tributes to the Liberation War heroes by placing wreaths. She will sign the visitors’ book there and plant a sapling.

She will also visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi to pay tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Nepalese delegation accompanying the president will consist of foreign affairs minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and secretaries and senior officials of the ministry, the Office of the President and other relevant ministries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, president Bhandari will attend the celebrations of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Monday afternoon as Guest of Honour. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will receive the Nepalese President at the venue.