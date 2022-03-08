Neutrality may not always be preferred path: Ex-foreign secretary

Haque was addressing a seminar titled “Russia-Ukraine War: Whose Profits and Whose Losses?” organised by the Centre for Peace Studies (CPS) of the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance at North South University.
Brigadier General (Retd) Sakhawat Hossain, Mohammed Nuruzzaman, professor, Department of Political Science and Sociology, North South University, Helal Mohd. Mohiuddin, professor, Department of Political Science and Sociology, North South University, Raheed Ejaz, Diplomatic Correspondent, Daily Prothom Alo and Ishrat Zakia Sultana, assistant professor, Department of Political Science and Sociology, North South University took part in the discussion moderated by professor Sk. Tawfique M. Haque, Director, CPS and SIPG, North South University.
The former foreign secretary said, “global military complex” will be the most beneficiary of the Russia-Ukraine war while everyone will be affected more or less.
Haque thinks Bangladesh is still seeing how the war situation is evolving and it has taken an “interim” position.
Haque, also a fellow at South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance, North South University, said the UN Charter was created for peace but it is not functioning.
He said the war is not far away from anyone, no matter where it is happening as economic issues matter.
Sakhawat Hossain said war is war and it always comes with brutality.
He said the war was imminent as president Vladimir Putin gave warning repeatedly.
Hossain said the western media has won in the “propaganda war” so far though it is not clear yet the overall consequences if the war prolongs.
The speakers also talked about the role of Bangladesh media outlets.
They highlighted the economic impacts on Bangladesh as the country is deeply engaged with Europe on economic front.