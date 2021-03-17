New Covid-19 strain found in 10 EU returnees: Health minister

Ten European Union returnees have so far been detected with the new strain of Covid-19 that was first reported in the UK, health minister Zahid Maleque said on Wednesday, reports UNB.



"However, the new variants have not spread in Bangladesh as all the patients detected with new Covid-19 variants have been isolated," the minister added.

He was attending a programme - held to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - in the capital.

