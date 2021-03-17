New Covid-19 strain found in 10 EU returnees: Health minister

Ten European Union returnees have so far been detected with the new strain of Covid-19 that was first reported in the UK, health minister Zahid Maleque said on Wednesday, reports UNB.
"However, the new variants have not spread in Bangladesh as all the patients detected with new Covid-19 variants have been isolated," the minister added.
He was attending a programme - held to mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - in the capital.
"The country is seeing a spike in Covid-19 infections recently as people are crowding the tourist spots and attending social and religious programmes without following the health guidelines," the minister said.
So, the ministries have been instructed to take steps to put restrictions on large gatherings in public transports, restaurants and tourist spots, Maleque added.
In the last month, around 20 lakh people went to visit Chattogram and another 1 crore attended social events without following health protocols, he said.
"Only vaccination cannot keep us safe from Covid-19. Things will go out of control if there is a big rise in Covid-19 infection. We do not have many hospital beds; none of the countries has this capacity," the minister added.