New Indian envoy to Bangladesh due Monday to take over

Senior diplomat Vikram Doraiswami will arrive in Dhaka on 5 October and take charge as the new Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, officials said.

Doraiswami is currently serving as additional secretary in-charge of International Organisations and Summits at the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das left for Delhi on Friday after serving one-and-a-half years as envoy in Dhaka. She will join as secretary (east) at the Ministry of External Affairs.