New ‘Switzerland Corner‘ opens at National Museum

Government officials, international partners, eminent cultural actors and members of the civil society and media of Bangladesh also attended the event, maintaining health protocols.
Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Chuard said that the Swiss Corner at the National Museum is a milestone of Switzerland’s growing ties with Bangladesh. She invited everyone to visit it with family and friends to learn more about Switzerland.
The state minister in his speech highlighted the importance of further enhancing bilateral relations and expanding cooperation also in the areas of art and culture.
The Switzerland Corner features over 100 Swiss artefacts and multimedia displays.
This permanent exhibition, accessible to all museum visitors, provides a great opportunity to learn not only about the country’s longstanding and broad-ranging partnership with Bangladesh, but also about Switzerland’s values and unique characteristics: a dynamic and prosperous country, thriving on innovation and its rich cultural heritage, playing an active role in global affairs, committed to sustainable development.
This corner is launched at a time when Switzerland and Bangladesh are gearing towards celebrating the 50th anniversary of their bilateral relations next year.
Over the past five decades, the relationship between the two countries has expanded manifold in the fields of humanitarian and development cooperation, economic and political relations as well as cultural exchanges, according to the press release.