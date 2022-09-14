Bangladesh to get fuel oil in affordable price from India: PM

Sheikh Hasina visited India at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi from 5 to 8 September. Bangladesh and India signed a total of seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) during her India trip.
At the press conference on Wednesday, the prime minister read out a written statement on the trip and said the IOCL has been enlisted as fuel supplier on G2G (government to government) level on 28 August, in an effort to diversify the import source of fuel.
The development will enable Bangladesh to import diesel, octane, furnace oil, and aviation fuel in a relatively shorter time. It will save foreign currency, in addition to ensuring energy security here.
She also noted that the country gained significant achievements from the India trip. She particularly mentioned the MoU on extraction of 153 cusecs of water from the Kushiyara river.
Sheikh Hasina also said the authorities will lift the restrictions on cross-border rail links, including that with Bhutan.
People of both countries will benefit from the implementation of the areas of cooperation identified in the visit and the decisions taken to solve the existing problems, she added.
Recalling the extraordinary respects and warm hospitality she received during her India trip, the prime minister expressed optimism to move forward by consolidating the friendly relationship between the two neighbouring nations.