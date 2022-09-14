Bangladesh to get fuel oil in affordable price from India: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has been enlisted here to import fuel oil from India at an affordable price.

In consequence, Bangladesh will be able to bring diesel, octane, furnace oil, and aviation fuel from the neighbouring country in a short time.

She was addressing a press conference at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday, to share the experience of her India visit.

Several ministers and senior leaders of ruling Awami League also attended the event.